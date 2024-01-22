BJP Veteran L K Advani To Skip 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, will reportedly miss the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today due to harsh winter conditions, as per report by Business Standard The consecration event, scheduled between 12.20 pm and 1.00 pm, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, temple trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Das.

However, earlier this month, a Vishva Hindu Parishad leader told news agency ANI that LK Advani would be attending the Ram Mandir inauguration. The International Working President of the VHP Alok Kumar said that all required arrangements and medical facilities will be provided to the BJP veteran.The VHP invited LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi in December to attend the Ram temple opening in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, Ayodhya has been adorned with flowers and streetlights, and posters of Lord Ram, as the countdown has begun for the grand 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir today