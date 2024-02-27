BJP will do anything to win elections: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Feb 27 Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday, said that BJP can use all the tactics to win elections.

"BJP will do everything possible for victory. Some of our leaders who want personal gains can go to the BJP," he said reacting to some SP MLAs having cross voted in favour of BJP candidates.

Akhilesh said, “Everyone knows what happened in Chandigarh recently. Had it not been for the Supreme Court’s intervention, BJP would have killed democracy.”

“People should remember that what you sow is what you get and the people of this country are seeing everything,” he added.

