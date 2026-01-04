BJP will fulfil indigenous people's hopes, win tribal body polls: Tripura CM Saha

Agartala, Jan 4 Amid political tussles between the ruling BJP and its junior ally, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday asserted that the BJP would emerge victorious in the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), which are likely to be held soon.

Addressing a joining programme organised by the BJP at Barmura in West Tripura district, the Chief Minister said that politics driven by deception or expediency cannot withstand the test of time.

CM Saha claimed that people in the tribal areas have realised that genuine, inclusive and sustainable development is possible only under the visionary leadership of the BJP.

“The growing faith of the Janajati (tribal) people in the BJP is resonating strongly across all regions,” the Chief Minister said.

During the programme, Saha welcomed 495 voters from 181 families into the BJP.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to tribal welfare, he said, “Our government is steadfast in ensuring the all-round development and empowerment of our tribal communities. We are devoted to fulfilling their legitimate aspirations with integrity, sincerity and accountability, ensuring their voices continue to shape the path of progress.”

Describing the BJP as one of the strongest political parties in the country, Saha accused opposition parties of misleading and exploiting the Janajati people.

“They are trying to obstruct development works. The BJP will fulfil all the demands and aspirations of the Janajati people and resolve their problems, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured. In the coming days, we will do whatever is necessary for their development,” he said.

The Chief Minister also noted the increasing participation of Janajati women in BJP programmes, stating that this reflects their growing confidence in the BJP government and Prime Minister Modi.

Highlighting development initiatives, Saha said that after Prime Minister Modi came to power, the HIRA (Highways, Internet, Railways and Airways) model was introduced, transforming infrastructure and connectivity across the region.

Criticising protests related to demands over the Kokborok language script, he said, “We have seen crocodile tears. Some people wake up and try to provoke others on various issues. If communities can create their own scripts, there is no reason others cannot. Development should remain the priority.”

The Chief Minister further claimed that Tripura has made significant economic progress.

“Tripura now ranks second in the Northeast in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income. The state has received several awards across various sectors,” he said.

Referring to the vision of a “New Tripura”, Saha said it would be realised only when both Jaati and Janajati communities place their faith in the BJP.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government in the TTAADC this year and return to power in the state again in 2028.

Explaining the concept of ‘Thansa’, the Chief Minister said it signifies unity and aligns with the BJP’s slogan of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayaas”.

CM Saha also criticised the CPI (M), alleging that widespread violence prevailed during its regime.

“It was during their rule that extremist groups like the ATTF (All Tripura Tiger Force) and the NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura) emerged, leading to the loss of many lives from both Jaati (non-tribals) and Janajati (tribals) communities. The Northeast was in a pathetic condition. Today, due to Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, peace is prevailing across the region,” he said.

Since 2021, the Tipra Motha Party has been governing the politically significant 30-member TTAADC, which covers nearly two-thirds of Tripura’s 10,491 sq km geographical area and is home to over 12.16 lakh people, about 84 per cent of whom belong to indigenous communities.

In the run-up to the TTAADC polls, all major political parties, including the ruling BJP, its allies TMP and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), and opposition CPI (M) and Congress, have intensified efforts to consolidate their support among tribals, who constitute nearly one-third of Tripura’s total population of around 4.2 million.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor