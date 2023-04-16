BJP will get full majority in Karnataka: K Annamalai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 : Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai on Sunday exuded confidence that in the upcoming State Assembly elections in Karnataka, the ruling party will come back to power with a full majority.

Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given everything for the southern states, he said, "The Prime Minister has given everything to all south Indian States Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, etc. and here the workers are very clear to help PM Modi win with a full majority and 100 per cent seats to him, but before that in 2023, we will get full majority in Karnataka."

Hitting out at the Congress, the Tamil Nadu BJP president said that the grand old party only wants to satisfy its ego.

"Winning for them [Congress] is out of the question, whatever they are doing, it is to satisfy their ego," he told .

Annamalai said that BJP workers are in full excitement in Karnataka.

"The party workers don't expect anything. The workers in BJP are the greatest because they are not after power, post, or seat," he said.

"The workers, on the ground, are putting their head down working for the party because they work for an ideology and that worker cannot be shaken," he added.

Taking note of the BJP's candidates list he said, "The BJP has fielded new faces in the Karnataka elections and has taken a risk for the party workers only."

"A total of 60 new faces [have been pitted] in this election out of the 212 candidates declared," he said, adding that another 12 will be declared soon.

"It is the party's 'Parivartan', the party's DNA. New blood should come. The workers should become leaders and the leaders should be given new responsibilities. This is how the party thinks," he added.

The 224-seat Assembly will go to polls on May 10, and the votes will be counted on May 13.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the names of 189 candidates in the first list on April 11 and 23 candidates in the second list on April 12. The first list featured 52 fresh faces and eight women.

A total of 7 sitting MLAs could not make it to the second list.

As per the list, Nagaraja Chabbi who recently joined BJP from the Congress has been given the ticket to contest from the Kalghatgi constituency.

Ashwini Sampangi the daughter of ex-MLA Y Sampangi will contest from Kolar gold fields (KGF).

NR Santosh who is a close relative of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa did not find a place on the second list. GV Basavaraju got a ticket to fight from the Arsikere constituency.

From the Mudigere constituency, Deepak Doddaiah has been given the ticket by the party. The sitting MLA from Mudigere Kumar Swamy could not make it to the list.

BJP has given the ticket to Gururaj Gantihole from the Byndoor constituency. He replaces sitting MLA Sukumar Shetty who did not get the ticket.

In the newly released list, Shivakumar got the ticket from Channagiri which was the seat of Madal Virupakshappa. It has to be noted that none from Madal Virupakshappa's family found their place on the list.

Recently Madal Virupakshappa's family was involved in a corruption case which led to an FIR and Lokayukta raid.

The names of the candidates for the 12 constituencies are still remaining to be declared by BJP which includes constituencies of Hubli Dharwad Central, Krishnaraja, Shivamogga, Mahadevpura etc.

The term of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly will end on May 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor