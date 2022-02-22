BJP will win Uttarkhand Assembly elections with full majority, claims CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Published: February 22, 2022

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the Assembly elections with a full majority.

Dhami was responding to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat's claim of winning more than 48 seats in the state due to strong anti-incumbency against the ruling BJP.

"We will get more than 48 seats in the state Assembly polls," Rawat toldon Monday while responding to a query about Congress' chances of forming government in the state.

Meanwhile, Dhami on Tuesday told ANI, "They (Congress) will not win the Assembly elections. The BJP will win with a full majority in the state."

"Rawat's statements keep changing time and again. Sometimes he says that he wants to become the Chief Minister and sometimes he says that a Dalit should become the Chief Minister. Their happiness is short-lived. There is no doubt that the BJP's thumping majority government is about to come," he added.

The polling for the 70-member state Assembly was held on February 14. The counting of votes would be held on March 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

