BJP worker shot dead in Delhi

New Delhi, April 21 A 42-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official, the victim was identified as Jitender alias Jitu Choudhary, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase 3.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East District) Priyanka Kashyap said the beat staff of Ghazipur police station, during patrolling on Wednesday evening, noticed a gathering near pocket C-1.

When the police reached the spot they found a man lying in a pool of blood in front of his house.

"The victim was having gunshot injuries and the public shifted the injured to a hospital in a private vehicle where he was decided brought dead," the DCP said.

Upon inspecting the crime scene, the police recovered a few empty cartridges and other important evidences from the spot.

"Search of eye witnesses and CCTV footage is being made. Legal action is being taken," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor