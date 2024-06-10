BJP Workers Stabbed in Karnataka: PM Narendra Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony Turns Ugly In Dakshina Kannada District

Two BJP workers were stabbed during a victory procession in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. The procession took place on Sunday night to celebrate the NDA government's ascent to power at the Centre and Narendra Modi's swearing-in as Prime Minister. The incident occurred in Boliyaru, near Bantwal town, leaving the communally sensitive coastal district tense on Monday.

The victims, identified as 41-year-old Harish and 24-year-old Nandakumar, both residents of Boliyaru, were attacked while observing the victory procession. A group of 20 to 25 miscreants on bikes, who had been following the procession, suddenly assaulted and stabbed them. Additionally, Krishna Kumar from Innoli was beaten by the group. The attack happened shortly after the procession passed by a mosque in Boliyaru.

Both victims are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Deralakatte, with one undergoing minor surgery. Doctors have reported that they are out of danger. A case has been registered under the Konaje police station's jurisdiction, and the police have initiated a search for the attackers. BJP leaders and activists gathered at the hospital to visit the victims and condemned the incident.