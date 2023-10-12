BJP's Bihar chief Samrat Chaudhary has lost his mental balance, says JD-U counterpart

Patna, Oct 12 JD-U's Bihar President Umesh Kushwaha on Wednesday slammed his BJP counterpart Samrat Chaudhary for making statements against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Samrat Chaudhary lost his mental balance. He should go to the mental asylum in Ranchi for a checkup. He is a completely crack person," Kushwaha said while interacting with the media persons in Jandaha block in Vaishali district.

State Minister Shrawan Kumar said: "Before talking to CM Nitish Kumar, Samrat Chaudhary should analyse the contents he is using to target Nitish Kumar. He should maintain dignity while talking about Nitish Kumar. He is saying anything against him without any basis. No one will take any notice of him. BJP should be concerned about itself. The saffron party is not going to win a single seat in Bihar."

The JD-U leaders' response after the BJP leader claimed earlier that Nitish Kumar may have forgotten that RJD chief Lalu Prasad used his party workers to beat him.

"Nitish Kumar may meet Rahul Gandhi or Lalu Prasad Yadav but the people of Bihar have decided to uproot him under the leadership of BJP. The Lav (Kurmi) and Kush (Kushwaha) equation has given great respect to Nitish Kumar and allowed him to rule the state for the last 18 years. He has declared Lalu’s son as his political successor but the people of Bihar would ask him questions about it," he claimed.

Reacting to Chaudhary, Nitish Kumar said: "He (Samrat Chaudhary) was quite young and I made him MLA and the minister in Bihar government. He used to change his party every day. His statement has no sense. Don’t talk about him."

