BJP's new minister in Rajasthan trails as Congress' Kunnar leads in 14 rounds

Jaipur, Jan 8 Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Kunnar on Monday was leading in the Karanpur Assembly seat in Rajasthan where BJP's Surendra Pal Singh TT, who is a minister in the new cabinet, was trailing.

After 14 rounds of counting, Kunnar has secured 74,467 votes while Surinder Pal Singh got 65,662.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Kunnar in advance. He said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Congress candidate Shri Rupinder Singh Kunnar for his victory in Srikaranpur. The people of Srikaranpur have defeated the pride of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The public has taught a lesson to the BJP, which flouted the code of conduct and morality by making its candidate a minister during the elections."

PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra said, "BJP's new "parchi government" kept changing the names of Congress's schemes. On the other hand, the public changed their Minister."

The counting of votes for Karanpur Assembly seat in Ganganagar district started at 8 a.m.

Even before the elections, this seat has remained in the news due to the appointment of BJP candidate Surendra Pal Singh TT as a minister in the Bhajan Lal government.

TT was made the Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Bhajan Lal government and was also given four important departments. I

The Congress leaders had filed a complaint with the Election Commission regarding the violation of the code of conduct.

The election in Karanpur was on January 5.

It needs to be mentioned that Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kunnar passed away and hence elections were cancelled. The Congress had fielded Gurmeet Singh Kunnar's son in place.

