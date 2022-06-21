BJYM postpones 'Agnipath Pe Charcha' due to announcement of NDA's Candidate for Presidential elections

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Tuesday decided to postpone the "Agnipath Pe Charcha", a virtual rally by a few days due to the announcement of NDA's Candidate for President of India elections.

A new date will be communicated shortly, added the statement.

BYJM was going to organise Agnipath Pe Charcha, a special virtual session to better understand the scheme at 11 am on Wednesday.

Earlier today, BJP-led NDA announced former Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu's name as a Presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.

More than 1 lakh youth are expected to participate in the event, which will be addressed by General V K Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Civil Aviation and MP and Olympic medallist Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

This rally is being organized to bring clarity among the people regarding the revolutionary Agnipath Scheme and prevent the spreading of rumours and false information.

BJYM National President and Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya said, "The opportunity to serve in the Indian Army cannot be compared with any job or salary. The army is like a shield and a kirpan adorned in the hands of Maa Bharati, who, when needed, gives the form of Maa Kali to Maa Bharati. The purpose of the Agnipath scheme is much more than just creating employment. It cannot be called mere employment to lay down one's life for the defence of the country."

Agnipath Scheme, which was approved by the cabinet on June 14, was launched in an effort to bring a change in the recruitment process of the Armed Forces. With the new military recruitment scheme facing criticism, the Centre has decided to bring a change in the upper age limit for recruiting Agniveers.

( With inputs from ANI )

