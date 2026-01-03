BLO alleges assault after flagging 'illegal voter' in Bengal's Hooghly district

Kolkata, Jan 3 A booth-level officer (BLO) in Dankuni in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Saturday alleged that she was physically assaulted after flagging the presence of an “illegal voter”. The incident triggered a controversy, with the Trinamool Congress questioning the BLO’s methods and authority in raising issues related to citizenship.

The incident took place in Ward No. 2 of Dankuni and led to tension in the area.

The BLO, identified as Bimali Tudu Hansda of Booth No. 5 in Ward No. 2, alleged that she had provided information to her superiors about a voter from Booth No. 6, which falls adjacent to her assigned area.

Following this, she claimed, she faced the wrath of the voter, identified as Abdul Rahim Gazi, and his family, and was physically assaulted. The BLO further alleged that Gazi’s wife came to her house and threatened her.

“He is a Bangladeshi national. I informed my superiors about this. After that, they attacked me,” Hansda told local reporters.

The BLO claimed that Abdul Rahim Gazi’s name does not appear on the voter list and that he had attempted to register by showing a person from Burdwan district as his guardian. She said she informed her superiors about the matter, after which the alleged assault took place.

“They hit me with a shoe. Neighbours witnessed it. His wife is creating a disturbance at my house. I have informed the police,” she said.

According to local sources, Gazi’s wife, Rani, works with the BLO at a nursing home, and the two reportedly had an argument at their workplace earlier. Rani claimed that the BLO was dragging the voter registration issue into a personal dispute.

Local residents said they intervened to stop the altercation between the two parties.

Following the incident, Trinamool Congress councillor of Ward No. 2, Sheikh Ashraf Hossain, attempted to mediate and called both parties for discussions. However, the BLO did not attend the meeting and later filed a complaint at the Dankuni police station.

Reacting to the allegations, Ashraf said, “The Election Commission will decide who is Bangladeshi and who is Indian. But the BLO who is alleging assault went to him with some women. If a woman grabs someone by the collar and assaults him in front of ten people, what is he supposed to do? Her job is to provide information. She cannot do these things.”

Police said they are looking into the complaint and the allegations from both sides.

