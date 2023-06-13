B'luru IT firm gets bomb threat

Bengaluru, June 13 Tense situation prevailed at the Ecospace Business Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday following a bomb threat call to an IT company, police sources said.

The threat call was made to the IDBO company located in the campus at 2 p.m. The miscreant who made the call to the company had threatened that he had planted the bomb on its premises which will explode soon, the police sources said.

After the bomb threat call, sleuths of the bomb disposal squad, dog squad and Internal Security Division rushed to the spot and started combing operations. The employees were evacuated and sent to a safe place.

