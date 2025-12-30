BMC polls: AAP releases poll manifesto, announces four 'Kejriwalchi Guarantees'

Mumbai, Dec 30 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Tuesday, released "Kejriwalchi Guarantee" (Kejriwal's Guarantee) Mumbai Manifesto, promising free water round the clock, "zero electricity bills", world-class education and healthcare, among others, party sources said.

The Four Kejriwalchi Guarantees for Mumbai include free and 24x7 water up to 20,000 litres per household every month, including a leak-control plan and 100 per cent sewage treatment; "revolutionise" Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools with modern infrastructure by allocating Rs 1 crore per school, providing free BEST bus passes to all students, and installing sanitary napkin vending machines in every school.

The AAP has promised revival of BEST with a minimum fleet strength of 10,000 electric buses, free transport for women and students, and the creation of pothole-free roads in Mumbai.

The AAP, which is contesting independently, has fielded 37 candidates in the 227-member BMC.

After releasing the AAP's manifesto, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi told reporters, "Mumbai, despite its enormous wealth, has become the ugly, dirty, and unsafe face of urbanisation. If done right, it can become the template of the world. All established parties have failed Mumbaikars and have prioritised greed and corruption over public interest."

"We will provide world-class free education and free healthcare and free electricity in Mumbai, like we did in Delhi and are doing in Punjab," she added.

She claimed that the AAP's manifesto for the upcoming BMC elections is "not just an alternative", adding that it is a "concrete plan to restore Mumbai's dignity and potential".

"We are asking Mumbaikars to vote for the greater good, for their own enlightened self-interest, and make a clean sweep with the broom."

Preeti Sharma Menon, the AAP's Mumbai President, said the difference between "Mumbai and the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab is the lack of political will here".

"We have a track record of providing world-class education, healthcare, water, and electricity without corruption and without debt. We will bring that same transparency and accountability to the BMC. This manifesto is a pledge to reclaim Mumbai for the 'Aam Mumbaikar' from the builder-contractor lobby."

Menon also criticised the "khichdi of alliances" of political parties in the upcoming BMC polls.

"Parties fighting together in one corporation are fighting against each other in the next. The AAP is fighting these elections on our 'Kaam Ki Rajneeti'. We have given an opportunity to young people, who are educated and have a track record of public work," the AAP's Mumbai President said.

The AAP also promises to establish 1,000 Mohalla clinics offering free consultations, medicines, and tests; create a robust three-tier healthcare system; and eliminate electricity bills up to 200 units per family through BEST, with free meter installations and a shift towards decentralised solar power.

The AAP has said that if elected in power, it would also construct two lakh public toilets; direct financial support of Rs 5,000 per month for low-income pregnant women until the child turns one; ensure a discrimination-free civic interface with sensitised BMC staff, create gender-neutral bathrooms at all public facilities; one-time registration for shop licenses, addition of 280 hawking zones, and create rest shelters for gig workers.

"The AAP's manifesto is dedicated to the inspiring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule, and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj."

