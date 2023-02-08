BMC staffer held for taking Rs 8.5 lakh bribe in Mumbai

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a sub-engineer of the civic building and factories department, while allegedly accepting a Rs 8.5 lakh bribe for not taking action against illegal construction in a Bandra chawl.

According to the officials, the arrest was made on Tuesday and the BMC engineer is identified as Mohan Rathod. His aide, Mohammed Raza Khan has also been arrested, officials added.

According to the ACB, the complainant has a ground-plus-two house at Chapel Road in Bandra West.

On January 16, the complainant got a BMC notice about the alleged illegal construction. He said he visited the ward office on February 9, where Rathod demanded Rs 9 lakh not to take action.

He approached the ACB, who laid a trap and nabbed the duo. Khan was caught red-handed while accepting Rs8.50 lakh from the complainant, on the alleged instructions of Rathod, officials informed.

The two have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway, officials added.

( With inputs from ANI )

