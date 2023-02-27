Boat capsize in Andhra's Nellore; One body fished out, rescue ops on to trace 5 missing

Rescue teams on Monday fished out the body of one person out of the six men reported missing after a boat carrying 10 people capsized in Toderu village in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district on Sunday evening, police said.

Intense rescue operations are undergoing to trace the remaining five persons, police said.

Kakani Govardhan Reddy, the state agriculture minister, has inspected the rescue operations at the site, they said.

Podalakuru Circle Inspector Sangameswara Rao stated that one of the bodies among six missing persons was fished out and bought to shore."Rescue operations are in force," he informed.

Rao and Sub-Inspector Karimulla are supervising the search and rescue operations.

As per the information, ten people, in the age group of 16-30 years, were on a boat when it suddenly overturned in a pond in a village in the Nellore district on Sunday evening.

The missing persons have been identified as Pamujula Balaji (20), Batta Raghu (25), Allishreenath (16), Mannoor Kalyan (30), Challa Prashant Kumar (26) and Pati Surendra (16).

The details of the rescued persons were not available till the filing of the report.

As per information, at around 5 pm on Sunday a group of ten youths took a boat ride for fun in Toderu Shantinagar village pond. "When the boat reached deep waters, a few got scared and jumped to save themselves".

More details are awaited

