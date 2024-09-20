Boat Capsizes in Bihar's Chhapra District During Flood Rescue Efforts; Several Missing

A tragic incident unfolded in Chhapra district, Bihar, when a boat capsized while attempting to rescue 16 individuals from flooded areas. The accident occurred near the Jaitia Powerhouse on Thursday evening, after the vessel collided with an electric pole, resulting in an electric shock.

According to Saran Police, the incident happened around 6:30 PM as the boat navigated through the rising waters. Sonpur Police Station Head Rajnandan confirmed that the crash sent all 16 people, including the sailor, into the water.

Local divers and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were quickly dispatched to the scene. Fortunately, 10 people were rescued, while two individuals, Bhushan Rai and Kameshwar Rai, sustained burn injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. Tragically, four others—Mukesh Kumar, Mrityunjay Kumar, Nagendra Rai, and Bhishma Kumar—remain missing, prompting ongoing search operations.

To ensure public safety, the Saran Police have deployed forces to the area, with senior officials overseeing the rescue and search efforts. The police have assured the public, stating, “The injured are being treated, and the search for the missing individuals is ongoing with the assistance of local divers and the SDRF team.”