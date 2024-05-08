Boat capsizes in J&K's Pulwama, two missing

Srinagar, May 8 Two people, hailing from outside J&K, went missing while six others were rescued after a boat capsized on the Jhelum river in J&K's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

Officials said that the incident was reported in the Hatiwara area of Pulwama.

"Rescue efforts are going on with the help of the locals to trace the missing persons," an official said.

Six people, mostly minor students, were killed when a boat capsized on the Jhelum in the Gandbal (Batwara) area of Srinagar on April 16. Due to melting snow, the Jhelum and all other water bodies in the Valley are flowing high these days.

