Boat carrying 16 fishermen capsizes in Kerala's Muthalapozhi

A fishing boat carrying 16 onboard capsized off Muthalapozhi on Thursday morning. Fortunately, the local fisherman in the region rescued everyone onboard the capsized boat. It is reported that the injured are shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.The incident happened just weeks after a similar accident resulted in the death of four fishermen.

Last month, a central team led by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan visited Muthalapozhi after repeated cases of boat accidents near the harbour.The coastal community had repeatedly warned about the unscientific construction of the harbour as the primary reason for the accidents. Further, the state government, with the permission of Adani Group, decided to dredge the area to clear the sand and stone accumulation near the harbor mouth. Six sustained injuries and they have been admitted at Chirayinkeezhu Hospital