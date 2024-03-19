Bodhshala organises 'conscious leadership' retreat at Banasthali Vidyapith

New Delhi, March 19 In a first, Bodhshala organised a two-day 'conscious leadership' retreat for holistic well-being at Banasthali Vidyapith in Rajasthan.

Bodhshala is pioneering an institution dedicated to revolutionising education through the integration of 'consciousness and dharma' from ancient Indic wisdom.

The retreat, AtmaBodh, held between March 15 and 17 was the first-of-its-kind transformative and immersive programme, where leaders from corporate, education and bureaucracy were made aware of the concept of Indian knowledge system. It also aimed to make them more conscious and self-aware.

The programme also aimed to help young college students and entrepreneurs become more value-driven, focused and collaborative.

“This initiative responds to the contemporary need for a value-driven approach in leadership education,” the organisation said.

The event saw the participation of leaders from Indian Oil, Coal India, J.K. Cement, Tech Mahindra, GAIL, SJVN, IFFCO, Balmer Lawrie and MOIL, among others.

Earlier, in February, the organisation also set up a Centre for Conscious Leadership in Banasthali Vidyapeeth to impart training to people based on India’s ancient wisdom.

Bodhshala is managed by Himachal Pradesh-based Saadho Sangha Foundation.

