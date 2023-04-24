Bodies of missing minor couple found in Lucknow canal

Lucknow, April 24 Bodies of a missing minor couple from Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh have been recovered from the Indira Canal in Lucknow.

The family of the girl had lodged a kidnapping/missing case at the Baddupur police station of Barabanki.

The police claimed drowning was ascertained as the cause of death of the girl identified as Puja Pal, 15, and the boy Akash Yadav, 16.

According to police, Puja was a class 9 student while Akash worked with a private company.

Puja was reported missing on April 20 and her parents lodged a case alleging role of Akash in her disappearance.

Police said they both ended their lives jumping into the river after their parents did not approve of their marriage and the bodies flowed to Indira Canal.

Reports said that one hand each of the girl and boy was tied with a rope but police said a rope got wrapped around their hands before their bodies stuck against the canal's regulator.

Police reached the scene on receiving information from residents and later the incident went viral on social media and news reached the families of the girl and the boy.

Family of the girl refused to identify her body, while the boy's kin identified both bodies.

"It came to light that the girl and the boy came in contact with one another through social media and later got into a relationship," said, Vinay Saroj, SHO, BBD police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor