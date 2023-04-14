Bohag Bihu is a festival of heart and soul for Assamese: PM Modi

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Bohag Bihu is a festival of heart and soul for the people of Assam.

"The Bohag Bihu is a festival of heart and soul for Assamese. It is the perfect symbol of harmony between man and nature," he said.

PM Modi reached Sarusajai Stadium in Assam's Guwahati where he witnessed a mega Bihu dance, which was orgzed in order to globally showcase the Bihu dance of Assam as a mascot of the cultural identity and life of the Assamese people.

The event featured over 10,000 artistes, performing Bihu dance, in a single venue. The event featured artists from across the 31 districts of the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also received the certificate from the Guinness World Records team for the record-making feat of the "largest Bihu dance and largest dhol drum ensemble".

The feat was achieved by 11304 folk dancers and 2548 drummers who performed at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.

PM Modi said that no one, whether sitting in front of a TV or here, can forget today's scene.

"I remember that when I came here during the Assembly election, I had said that the day is not far when people will say "A for Assam." Today, Assam is truly becoming an A1 state," PM Modi said.

He said that the celebrations are a reflection of "Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat."

"This celebration is an inspiration to meet our resolve of a developed India with "Sabka Prayaas"," he said.

PM Modi also noted the developmental initiatives, inaugurated by him earlier today in the northeastern State.

"Today Assam and Northeast received the gift of AIIMS Guwahati and three new medical colleges," PM Modi said.

"Today many projects related to rail connectivity in the Northeast have started, and today itself the work on the bridge on the Brahmaputra, to increase connectivity, has started," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 10,900 crores.

He laid the foundation stone of a bridge on Brahmaputra river connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi. The bridge will provide much-needed connectivity in the region. He also commissioned a 500 TPD Methanol plant at Namrup in Dibrugarh.

He also inaugurated five railway projects including doubling and electrification of various sections in the region.

The railway projects, inaugurated, include Digaru - Lumding section; Gauripur - Abhayapuri Section; Doubling of New Bongaigaon - Dhup Dhara section; Electrification of Rnagar Jalpaiguri - Guwahati section; Electrification of Senchoa - Silghat Town and Senchoa - Mairabari section.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the project for the beautification of Rang Ghar in Sivasagar, which will enhance tourist amenities at the location.

The project for the beautification of Rang Ghar will provide facilities like a fountain show built around a huge water body and showcasing the history of the Ahom dynasty, a boat house with a jetty for adventurous boat rides, an artisan village for the promotion of local handicrafts, diverse ethnic cuisines for food lovers etc. Rang Ghar located in Sivasagar is one of the most iconic structures to depict the Ahom cultures and traditions. It was built by the Ahom King, Swargadeo Pramatta Singha in the 18th Century.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor