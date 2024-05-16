Boiler Explosion Claims Two Lives in Sonipat, Haryana

Two people were killed while 25 others injured in a boiler blast at a factory in Haryana's Sonipat, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night in Kundli town of Sonipat."We have taken out two bodies from the incident site. Twenty-five people have been injured in the incident," SHO, Kundli, Devender Singh said over phone. An adjoining building was also damaged in the blast.

Last month,14 workers, were injured in a boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Haryana’s Rewari. The blast took place at the manufacturing facility in Dharuhera industrial area on March 16, leaving 40 workers injured. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini met the victims at the hospital. Saini had said he had already ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and the government will take appropriate action-based on its findings. The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Raj Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district. The contractor and others have been booked in the case.



