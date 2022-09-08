Bollywood actor Sanjay Khan calls on J&K Lt Governor
Srinagar, Sep 8 Bollywood actor and film-maker, Sanjay Khan called on J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar on Thursday.
The veteran actor discussed with the Lt Governor the promotion of film-related activities in Jammu & Kashmir.
The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is taking effective measures to create a vibrant film ecosystem to bring back the golden era of filmmaking in J&K.
Key endeavours like New Film Policy, developing better facilities are aimed at transforming J&K into the most preferred film shooting destination, he added.
