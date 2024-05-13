Bomb Threat in Rajasthan: Schools in Jaipur Receive Bomb Threats via Email

Several schools in Rajasthan's Jaipur received bomb threats on Monday morning, May 13, via email. Students and staff members have been evacuated. The police force and bomb disposal squad have reached the school premises and a search operation is going on.

"Four-five schools have received bomb threats. Police have reached the schools," Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said.

Rajasthan: Some schools in Jaipur receive bomb threats via email. The police force and bomb disposal squad have reached the school premises and a search operation is going on.



DCP East Jaipur Kavendra Sagar says, "Threatening emails have been sent to some schools of the city… — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Watch: Jaipur Airport, receive a bomb threat, leading to heightened security arrangements. Rajasthan Police and CISF are conducting thorough search pic.twitter.com/4Dq1URcCwR — IANS (@ians_india) May 12, 2024

The threat was given by email and a team is trying to identify the sender, police said. DCP East Jaipur Kavendra Sagar said, "Threatening emails have been sent to some schools of the city including Maheshwari School (MPS International School). Currently, the bomb disposal squad is carrying out searches in the school."

Further details are awaited.