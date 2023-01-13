Bomb threat on Delhi-Pune SpiceJet flight "hoax": Airlines spokesperson

The bomb threat on Pune bound Delhi SpiceJet flight was declared a "hoax" by the airlines on Friday.

The SpiceJet spokesperson said that the flight had not taken off when the call was received and the aircraft was moved to the isolation bay.

"On January 12, a call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office of a bomb in the aircraft scheduled to operate flight SG 8938 (Delhi-Pune). The boarding for the flight had not yet started. The aircraft was moved to an isolation bay," the spokesperson said adding that on thorough inspection, the security officials did not find anything suspicious there.

"Security officials thoroughly inspected it and did not find anything suspicious. The call was later declared as hoax," the spokesperson added.

Earlier on January 10, the passengers at the Bengaluru-bound SpiceJet airline had to wait for over an hour at the aerobridge at Delhi airport.

However, the airline in its statement said that the delay was due to weather disruption that led to incoming crew exceeding their duty time limit.

"SpiceJet flight SG 8133 (Delhi-Bengaluru) dated 10 January 2023 was delayed on account of weather disruption in the network and the aircraft's previous rotation. As a result, the incoming crew was not legal to operate the subsequent flight to Bengaluru the and crew was arranged from another incoming flight which was legal as per duty time limitation," SpiceJet spokesperson said on Thursday.

Further, the airline spokesperson said that on average, the turnaround time for a Boeing aircraft is 40-45 minutes at Delhi airport while on this particular flight, the turnaround time was around 20 minutes more than the average turnaround time.

"As passengers had completed the security check they were requested to wait at the aerobridge. All passengers on the said flight were provided service recovery vouchers," the spokesperson added.

( With inputs from ANI )

