Bombay HC extends Sameer Wankhede's prevention from arrest till July 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : The Bombay High Court on Wednesday extended interim relief from arrest granted to former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede till July 5 in the alleged bribery case in the drugs-on-cruise case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Earlier on June 8, the Bombay HC extended his prevention from arrest for another two weeks and listed the case till 23 June.

CBI booked Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. The agency said that the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore adding that assets to Wankhade were not proportionate to his known sources of income.

Other corruption charges against Sameer Wankhede and other NCB Officials were also in the process.

The investigating agency said the assets to Wankhede were not proportionate to his known sources of income. The FIR copy said he was not able to justify expenses made during his foreign visit.

Wankhede has alleged that he was being punished for being a patriot. His statement came in response to the CBI raids at his residence and other premises on Friday.

Last year Wankhede raided Cordelia Cruise and arrested Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case.

