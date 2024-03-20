Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Man Accused of Unleashing 'Reign of Terror' in Pune

The Bombay High Court has decided to release Rutik, also known as Bapu Sasne, on bail. He was accused, along with a gang leader and others, of causing fear and violence in Pune, especially in the Lonikand and Kondhwa areas. Sasne had been on the run since the FIR was filed on September 16, 2021, for his alleged involvement in a murder case. He was eventually arrested on July 31, 2022.

The prosecution claimed that on September 15, 2021, around 9:15 pm in Kondhwa, Sasne and his group attacked someone with weapons, with Sasne reportedly carrying a steel pipe. They alleged that Sasne was part of a group that had ongoing disputes with others in the area. The prosecution argued that Sasne was associated with a criminal organization led by another accused, Rushabh Shewale, who had several cases against him. They cited Sasne's involvement in a previous offense, which he shared with the gang leader, as a reason to deny bail under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act.

However, Sasne's lawyer argued that he had an alibi for the time of the incident, as he was reportedly attending his 12th standard examination. The defense also pointed out that Sasne's role in the alleged attack wasn't specified by the prosecution, and his previous offense wasn't related to the charges against the gang leader. The judge, Justice MS Karnik, noted that while Sasne had one offense in common with the gang leader, there was no mention of Sasne's name or role in the FIR. He also observed that no weapon was recovered from Sasne in the previous offense. As a condition of bail, Sasne was ordered to stay outside the Pune district during the trial, with the judge believing that he was unlikely to commit further offenses.