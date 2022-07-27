Bootlegger dies during Gujarat Police raid, locals allege harassment

Anand (Gujarat), July 27 A bootlegger died in Gujarat's Dharmaj while the police were carrying out a raid on his premises. Locals alleged that he died of harassment, which has been refuted by the police.

Dharmaj Rural Police head constable Mahesh Bhoi told , "On Tuesday evening, I and three other policemen raided the liquor den of Vinod Devipujak, situated in Talpada street, when all of sudden bootlegger Vinod fell unconscious on the ground. I with the help of his family members rushed him to a hospital, where the doctor declared him dead. Post-mortem is being carried out and only that will reveal the real reason of death."

After the news spread of Vinod's death, locals gathered in the streets, alleging that he died because of police harassment.

Dharmaj range Deputy Superintendent of Police D.H. Desai told , "Deceased's father Shivabhai has told me that late Vinod was ill, suffering from heart issues, there was no police atrocity committed during the raid."

