Boy, who fell into borewell in MP, dies

Bhopal, March 15 A seven-year-old boy, who had fallen into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, has died.

The boy identified as Lokesh Ahirwar fell into the 45-feet deep borewell on Tuesday while he was playing at farm. Since then, district administration along with state disaster team were making efforts to rescue him.

Ahirwar was rescued after 24 hours through a 50 feet parallel pit which was dug to pull him out.

