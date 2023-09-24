Bridge collapses in Gujarat's Surendranagar, six people still missing

Surendranagar (Gujarat), Sep 24 Six people were still missing after two vehicles fell into the Bhogavo River in Gujarat's Surendranagar district as an old bridge partially collapsed on Sunday evening, officials said.

The accident occurred when a 40-ton dumper attempted to traverse the bridge near Wadhwan city, despite the prohibition of heavy vehicles.

Despite the presence of warning signs and barricades to restrict heavy vehicle movement, the dumper disregarded these measures, resulting in the partial bridge collapse.

Surendranagar Collector K.C. Sampat said: "A dumper and two motorcycles were on the bridge when its first slab collapsed, leaving four persons with minor injuries. The dumper and motorcycles plunged into the Bhogavo river."

Rescue operations are underway, officials said.

The bridge, which was nearly four decades old, fell under the jurisdiction of the state's Road and Buildings Department. Efforts to request a new bridge had already been initiated.

