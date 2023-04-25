Bridge connecting Renuka-Ji to Sangrah snaps in Himachal, traffic disrupted

Sirmour (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 25 : Traffic movement was suspended for hours in the Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday after a bridge connecting Renuka-Ji to Sangrah collapsed, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, the Danoi bridge snapped, interrupting road connectivity from Nahan and Renukji to Sangrah and Haripurdhar.

Commuters were advised to switch to an alternative route and take Jarg-Khud, Drabil-Koti, and Dhiman-Khalakyar roads instead.

Further information is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor