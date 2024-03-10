Brijendra Singh Meets Mallikarjun Kharge After Quitting BJP, Likely to Join Congress

Brijendra Singh, BJP MP from Hisar, reached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Sunday, March 10, hours after resigning from his primary membership in the saffron party.

Brijendra Singh Resigns From BJP:

I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP,due to compelling political reasons.

I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. JP Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar. — Brijendra Singh (@BrijendraSpeaks) March 10, 2024

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, said,

Brijendra Singh Meets Mallikarjun Kharge:

#WATCH | Soon after resigning from the primary membership of the BJP, Brijendra Singh reaches the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. https://t.co/M2MiDj7zlfpic.twitter.com/kWCe1H0X42 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

Soon after announcing his resignation from the BJP, Brijendra met Congress Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Delhi, fuelling the speculations that he might join the grand old party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

As anticipated, the BJP unveiled its initial roster of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, comprising more than 195 names. Notable figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 34 Union Ministers and Ministers of States feature prominently in this list. It also includes the name of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with two former Chief Ministers.

In the first list of 195 candidates, the BJP included 28 women, 47 youth, 27 Scheduled Castes, 18 Scheduled Tribes and 57 OBCs. The party announced 51 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, 24 in Madhya Pradesh, 15 each in Gujarat and Rajasthan, 20 for West Bengal, 12 in Kerala, 11 each for Assam, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, nine in Telangana, five for Delhi, two for Jammu and Kashmir, two for Arunachal Pradesh, one for Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Daman and Diu also. However, the party has not released names of candidates for any of the seats in the state.