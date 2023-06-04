Bring every needy person without home under govt housing scheme, UP CM Yogi tells officials

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the concerned officials to bring every needy person without a house under the ambit of the government's housing scheme and ensure the provision of pucca houses to them, said a press release on Sunday.

Listening to the problems of around 400 people, including several women, at the Janata Darshan held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at Gorakhnath temple on Sunday, CM Yogi instructed officers to teach a befitting lesson to land-grabbers. The Chief Minister also told officers to prioritize public welfare work as well as address and resolve people's problems promptly, added the statement.

CM Yogi reached out to the people one by one, heard them out patiently, and assured them of timely, satisfactory, and transparent disposal of their issues.

During the Janata Darshan, a woman from Sarhari told the CM about the problem of accommodation she was facing. On this, the Chief Minister immediately directed the District Magistrate to provide accommodation to the woman under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, or Chief Minister Awas Yojana. On the complaints of land grabbing, he said that strict legal action should be ensured in such cases.

For those seeking financial assistance for medical treatment, CM Yogi assured that no treatment would be hampered by a lack of money. He directed the officers to complete the estimation process on priority and make it available to the government so that the provision of the required funds could be expedited.

When a woman accused a person of cheating her in the name of getting her admission in an educational institution in Noida. The CM said that the matter would be investigated and action would be taken against whoever was found guilty. The CM also blessed the children accompanying the visitors, gave them chocolates, and encouraged them to study.

