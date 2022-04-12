Bringing deprived classes to mainstream is our objective: CM Bommai

At an interactive programme organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule in Udupi, the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that bringing the voiceless and deprived classes to the mainstream is their objective.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taught us that, everyone has a right to lead a dignified life. We have adopted the same in our programmes," the CM said on Monday evening.

"Over the years, many programmes have been drawn to bring equality in India, but have not been implemented effectively. Our government has formulated action plans to deliver our promises," he added.

As per the CM Bommai, for effective implementation of the Ganga Kalyana Programme Rs 200 crore has been provided in the supplementary budget and community halls are being built in 208 villages.

Bommai said, "There is a shortage of hostels for the students of backward classes in Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Dharwad and Kalaburagi districts. So, funds have been provided in the name of Deendayal Upadhyaya for the construction of a hostel for every 1000 students."

He also said that various programmes have been formulated for the education and economic empowerment of the people belonging to the backward class.

"While many outfits take the name of Phule, BJP tries to implement the ideals of Phule through its schemes for education of girls and eradication of untouchability," he said while referring to Phule's birth anniversary.

Bommai also assured that this year onwards, the deserving teachers will be presented with the Jyotiba Phule award.

The CM said that the BJP government is working with the principle of all-pervasive and all-inclusive development cutting across the barriers of caste and religion.

According to Bommai, major programmes have been drawn up to provide tapped water to all households and housing for all. The Centre and State governments are working together to make such initiatives a success.

"No Prime Minister in the past had the confidence to assure tapped water supply to every household in the country. As it was a herculean task. But our Prime Minister Modi has taken it up as a challenge," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor