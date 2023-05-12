Brother of Tillu Tajpuriya's aide "dies by suicide," says Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], May 12 : Days after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed in Tihar jail, brother of one of his aides allegedly died by suicide on Thursday late at night, according to the Delhi Police.

The 25-year-old diseased identified as Bunty was declared brought dead at the SRHC hospital.

The deceased's elder brother Sonu, aged 31 years, is in jail for the last six years and is associated with the Tillu gang, the police said.

As per the Delhi Police, they got the information about the incident at 12:50 am today.

"Today at 12:50 hrs, information was received at PS Alipur from SRHC Hospital Narela that a person has been brought dead due to gunshot injury," the police said.

As per the Delhi Police sources, the diseased was quite "disturbed" after the killing of Tillu.

However, the police are probing this angle in the case, he added.

The deceased was living in a three-storey building with his parents, wife and two children.

The police further said that family members of the deceased heard a gunshot yesterday and found him lying in a pool of blood.

"On Thursday, the deceased returned home with his family members talked to them for 2-3 minutes and then went to his room on the 2nd floor. Suddenly, the sound of a gunshot was heard and when the family members reached the deceased room, he was lying in a near-dead condition in a pool of blood. He was rushed to SRHC Hospital where he was declared dead," the police added.

The crime team inspected the crime scene (deceased room) and an empty cartridge and a 9mm pistol with a live cartridge has been recovered from the crime scene.

As per the police officials, the deceased has no criminal antecedents and does the work of farming.

"The eldest brother of the deceased, Amit alias Dabbang alias Sonu, aged 31 years is in jail for the last six years and is associated with the Tillu gang. Another elder brother of the deceased, Monu, aged 27 years has recently been released from jail in January," the police added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

