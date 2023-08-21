BRS announces list of 115 candidates ahead of Telangana Assembly elections; KCR to contest from two seats

As the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana draw near, the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) announced candidates for 115 out of the total 119 seats on Monday, with the remaining four candidates set to be revealed later. The party's President and Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), made this announcement during a press conference.

The BRS's decision to not nominate current MLAs for eight constituencies, including Gajwel and Kamareddy, has caught attention. KCR, the Chief Minister, will run for re-election from both Gajwel and Kamareddy, while his son K.T. Rama Rao and nephew T. Harish Rao are seeking re-election from Sircilla and Siddipet, respectively.

KCR explained that the choice to exclude certain sitting legislators was based on several factors. He assured that the candidates for Narsapur, Jangaon, Nampally, and Goshamahal constituencies will be disclosed shortly.

Expressing confidence, KCR stated that the BRS aims to secure victory in 95-105 out of the 119-member Assembly.