BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha dies in road accident

Hyderabad, Feb 23 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA G. Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident near Hyderabad early Friday morning.

The accident occurred when the car she was travelling in rammed into roadside railing on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Patancheru.

She died on the spot. Her personal assistant and driver were critically injured in the crash. Both were admitted to a hospital.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle resulting in the collision.

Lasya Nanditha (37) was elected from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency in the recent elections. She was the daughter of BRS leader five-time MLA from Secunderabad constituency, G. Sayanna, who had passed away on February 19 last year due to illness. He was survived by three daughters.

The BRS had fielded his eldest daughter Lasya Nanditha in the November 30 Assembly elections.

The MLA had escaped with minor injuries in a road accident on February 13 at Narketpally when she was on her way to Nalgonda to participate in BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting. A home guard G. Kishore had died in the road accident. In December last year, Nanditha escaped unhurt when she was stuck in a lift that dropped about six feet due to overload. The MLA was stuck in the lift for 20 minutes.

Lasya Nanditha had entered politics in 2015 when she contested unsuccessfully for Secunderabad Cantonment Board. In 2016, she joined BRS along with her father.

She served as corporator from Kavadiguda from 2016 to 2020. However, in the 2021 elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), she suffered defeat from Kavadiguda.

After her father’s demise, BRS decided to field her as its candidate. She defeated her nearest rival Sri Ganesh of BJP by a margin of 17,169 votes.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has condoled the death of Nanditha. He said the demise of Sayanna, with whom he had a friendly relationship, and a year later Nanditha’s sudden death is heartbreaking. He conveyed his condolences to the MLA’s family.

BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and other party leaders expressed grief over Lasya Nanditha’s death.

Ministers, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy also condoled the MLA’s death.

