BRS Working President rules out any alliance with BJP

Hyderabad, Jan 12 BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao on Friday made it clear that there is no question of an alliance of his party with the BJP.

Stating that the BRS was never a "B team" of the BJP, he said the party neither had an alliance with the BJP nor will it join hands with the BJP in the future.

Addressing a meeting of the party leaders from Bhongir parliamentary constituency to review the preparedness for the forthcoming elections, Rama Rao mentioned that in the recent Assembly elections, it was the BRS which defeated three sitting MPs and two MLAs of the BJP.

The BRS leader said that in his 45-year-long political career, BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao never had a direct alliance with the BJP.

"If the BRS was the BJP’s B team, there would have been no case against MLC Kavitha," he said referring to the questioning of his sister by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi excise case.

He also claimed that if Kavitha was not arrested in the case, it was because of the intervention by the Supreme Court and not because of any ties with the BJP.

KTR, as the leader is popularly known, alleged that Congress tried to damage the prospects of the BRS by colluding with the BJP. He said in the previous Parliament elections, both parties together defeated the BRS. He claimed that even in by-elections, the two parties were together.

The BRS leader also alleged that because of the secret understanding between Congress and BJP, notifications were issued to separately conduct bye-elections for two MLC seats.

He said after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the process for MLC bye-elections was altered.

Though the BRS approached the High Court over MLC bye-elections, it was disappointed over the order. He alleged that the BJP is misusing religion for politics.

"If BJP leaders are political Hindus, KCR is a Hindu who views a religion as only a religion," he said while claiming that the BRS is a truly secular party.

KTR also made it clear that BRS policy will not revolve around MLAs but MLAs will have to revolve around the party. He told the party leaders that indiscipline will not be tolerated. The BRS leader said protocol violation by the Congress government will be viewed seriously. The party will also fight false cases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor