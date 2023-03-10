BSF arrests 3rd intruder near India-Pakistan border in Punjab within two days

The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a third Pakistani national near International Border in Punjab.

A resident of the Khyber district in Pakistan, the intruder was arrested in the Ferozpur Sector of Punjab on the intervening night of March 9-10.

BSF said that the intruder crossed International Border and entered the Indian territory near Border Outpost Tirath in the Ferozpure sector.

"BSF troop arrested him and conducted his search. During initial questioning he revealed to be a resident of Dist. Khyber, Pakistan. Further course of action per the SOP is under progress," said the BSF in a statement.

The BSF on Thursday afternoon had also arrested a Pakistani national near International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector.

Identified as Aamir Raza, a resident of the Sialkot district in Pakistan, the Pakistani intruder was held by the BSF troops ahead of the border fence in the area of Border Outpost Nikka in the Gurdaspur sector.

As per the force, the intruder had crossed the International Border and entered into the Indian territory.

"During initial questioning the intruder revealed his name as Aamir Raza, a resident of District Sialkot, Pakistan," said the BSF, which is responsible to guard 3,323 km India-Pakistan International Border.

Further questioning with the intruder is in progress.

The BSF's 144 Battalion personnel deployed at Rajatal Border Outpost in Punjab's Amritsar Sector near International Border had also intercepted a Pakistani intruder on the intervening night of March 8-9. The intruder was trying to enter Indian territory.

The force said the intruder was fired upon by its troops on duty and subsequently arrested.

During initial questioning, the BSF said, the intruder revealed his identity as a Bangladeshi national. His questioning is also being carried out and the next course of action will be taken.

( With inputs from ANI )

