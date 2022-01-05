BSF hands over Pakistani national to Pak Rangers

New Delhi [India], January 5 As a goodwill gesture, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday handed over a Pakistan national to Pakistan Rangers.

The 25-year-old Pakistan national, identified as Ehsan had inadvertently crossed International Border and reached the near border fence where he was apprehended by alert troops of 56 Battalion of the BSF on Tuesday. He belongs to Medo village under Nagarparkar (Sindh) region in Pakistan.

BSF said the Pak Rangers approached it in search of the Pakistan national.

"BSF, on humanitarian ground and as a goodwill gesture handed over the Pakistan National to Pak Rangers in a flag meeting held with them at Border Post No 1029/3-S," said the BSF, which is mandated to guard 3,323 km India-Pakistan border.

( With inputs from ANI )

