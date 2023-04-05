BSF Meghalaya seizes betel nuts, clothing worth Rs 1.25 crore

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], April 5 : BSF seized a truck carrying huge quantity of processed betel nuts worth Rs 1.12 crore from Umkiang area of district East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya.

"Acting on a specific tip-off, on 04 April 2023 vigilant troops of 172 Bn BSF Meghalaya seized a truck carrying huge quantity of processed betel nuts worth Rs 1.12 crore from Umkiang area of District East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya," the press release said.

The apprehended driver in interrogation by BSF revealed that the consignments of betel nuts originated from Myanmar and they were being taken to Barpeta from Silchar, Assam.

An FIR has been lodged in this case.

"FIR was lodged in the case and the accused driver along with seized items were handed over to PS - Umkiang for further legal action. This is the third consecutive seizure of a huge quantity of betel nuts from the same area," it said.

In another operation vigilant and alert troops of 04 Bn BSF Meghalaya seized clothing items (sarees) worth more than Rs 13 lakh from the bordering area of Muktapur West Jaintia Hills, which were meant for smuggling into Bangladesh. The seized items were handed over to the customs office of Dawki for further action.

