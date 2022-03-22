BSF officer found hanging in camp quarters in J&K's Rajouri
March 22, 2022
Jammu, March 22 The body of a Border Security Force (BSF) officer was found hanging inside his quarters in a camp in J&K's Rajouri district on Tuesday, police said.
Police sources said at around 6 p.m., the body of BSF Sub-Inspector Ladup Bomza was found inside his quarters in the camp in Sunderbani area of Rajouri.
"Inquest proceedings have been started into the death of the sub-inspector who belonged to West Bengal. Post-mortem has been conducted at sub-district hospital Sundarbani.
"After completion of medico-legal formalities, the body was handed over to BSF authorities," a police source said.
