BSF organises free medical camp near India-Bangladesh border

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], March 30 : Beyond its mandated duty to guard India's international borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, Border Security Force (BSF) orgsed a free medical camp for the people residing in border areas as part of its effort to develop mutual trust between the force and the people.

In this effort, the 153 Battalion of the BSF, deployed in the border area of North 24 Parganas district under the South Bengal Frontier, orgsed a free medical camp under Civic Action Programme on Wednesday for nearly five hours, said the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) working under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

At free medical camp, which was set up at Border Outpost Kaijuri, 207 residents were examined by a team of doctors led by a BSF medical officer.

Thereafter, the BSF distributed free medicines worth Rs 60,260 among needy people residing in the border villages.

Patients with serious illness were also advised to get treatment in the nearest civil hospital, said the BSF.

During the camp, the Sarpanch and villagers of Kaijuri village expressed their gratitude and appreciation towards BSF for orgzing the medical camp, said the BSF in its statement.

