BSF recovers drone in Punjab's Fazilka

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone, 'DJI Matrice 300 RTK' during patrolling in Punjab's Fazilka district.

The drone 'DJI Matrice 300 RTK' (made in China) was found in a farming field on Monday, officials said.

Based on a tip-off, teams of BSF and Punjab Police launched a search operation in the village area of New Hasta Kalan under District Fazilka.

"On February 20 at about 9:30 am, alert troops of Border Security Force recovered a Quadcopter (DJI Matrice) from the farming field during the search operation near Village - New Hasta Kalan in Fazilka district", BSF said.

"Further investigation is underway," BSF added.

( With inputs from ANI )

