BSF recovers drone in Punjab's Fazilka
By ANI | Published: February 21, 2023 05:39 AM2023-02-21T05:39:57+5:302023-02-21T11:10:18+5:30
Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone, 'DJI Matrice 300 RTK' during patrolling in Punjab's Fazilka district. The drone ...
Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone, 'DJI Matrice 300 RTK' during patrolling in Punjab's Fazilka district.
The drone 'DJI Matrice 300 RTK' (made in China) was found in a farming field on Monday, officials said.
Based on a tip-off, teams of BSF and Punjab Police launched a search operation in the village area of New Hasta Kalan under District Fazilka.
"On February 20 at about 9:30 am, alert troops of Border Security Force recovered a Quadcopter (DJI Matrice) from the farming field during the search operation near Village - New Hasta Kalan in Fazilka district", BSF said.
"Further investigation is underway," BSF added.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app