BSF recovers huge cache of explosives in Odisha's Malkangiri

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], July 11 : The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a huge cache of explosives from Gampakonda forest near Marigetta village in the Malkangiri district of Odisha on Monday, officials said on Monday.

The Naxal arms dump was detected during a search operation in the area launched on the basis of a specific information, officials said, adding that the cache comprised electric detonators, gelatin sticks, whistles and hand grenades.

"BSF has been carrying out relentless Operations in highly Naxal-affected districts of Malkangiri and Koraput in South Odisha. Such recoveries would certainly dent Maoist strategy and dampen their spirits to take on evergrowing dominance of Security Forces," read an official statement by the BSF.

"Electric detonators, 25 Nos., Safety fuse, 4 Bdls (1 Bdl approx. 4.5 Mtrs), Gelatin sticks 108 Nos, Improvised Hand grenade 20 Nos. (Additional filling cap 11 Nos.), Naxal's synthetic belt, 10 Nos Stars (Rank) & whistles, 9 Pairs and 9 Whistles, Naxal's literature, 2 Books, 1 cast iron hand press machine was recovered," the force added in its statement.

The area earlier used to be a stronghold of the Naxals and their sympathisers, the statement informed, adding that the Left-wing ultras would keep IED-making materials in isolated and secluded places to prepare explosive devices to be used against the forces operating in these areas.

"In the wake of recovery, further combing and search operations would continue to make the area safe for security forces as well as locals," the BSF added in its statement.

