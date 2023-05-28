BSF shoots down Pak drone in Amritsar; recovers tied narcotics

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 28 : Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted and brought down a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace in Punjab's Amritsar sector, informed officials on Sunday.

The BSF troops have recovered the drone and tied narcotics.

"A Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace has been intercepted & brought down by alert BSF troops in Amritsar Sector", BSF Punjab Frontier said in a statement.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier in April this year, the BSF intercepted a drone infiltrating from the Pakistan side by opening fire at it.

"A rogue drone entering from the Pak side was intercepted with firing by alert BSF troops in Amritsar Sector. On being fired, the drone returned back to Pak side", BSF said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor