BSF troops recover over 2 Kg Heroin in Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], April 16 : Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered two packets of contraband drugs in Punjab's Gurdaspur, officials said.

The recovery of packets, suspected to be Heroin, was made in Bahupur Afgana village.

"On April 16, during evening hours, BSF received information of a suspected packet in a farming field close to the deployment area and after a quick reaction could recover two packets of narcotics suspected to be heroin in the area near Bahupur Afgana village of Gurdaspur district," BSF said in a statement.

"The Gross weight of the recovered packets is 2.1 Kg. The packets were tied in a single piece of cloth. A hook along with nylon rope and a luminous strip was also found attached to the consignment," the statement added.

Earlier in March, BSF recovered a cache of arms allegedly dropped by a Pakist drone along the international border in Punjab.

In a statement, BSF said, "On March 24, BSF troops deployed along the Indo-Pakistan border in the area of Metla in the Gurdaspur sector of Punjab detected a drone infiltrating into Indian territory from Pakistan side, and subsequently fired upon the rogue drone."

Earlier on March 10, the BSF shot down a Pakist drone near the international border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district which was used from across the border to supply arms and ammunition.

The hexacopter drone was shot down and recovered along with contraband items by the BSF troops from the area near Metla village in the Gurdaspur district.

One AK series rifle, two magazines and 40 rounds of live cartridges were also recovered from a farming field in depth area near Nabi Nagar village in Gurdaspur.

