BSP MP Atul Rai acquitted in Gangsters’ Act case

Varanasi (UP), Dec 22 A court in Varanasi has acquitted four accused, including BSP MP Atul Rai, in a Gangsters’ Act case registered against them at the Manduadih police station.

The court, on Thursday, acquitted the four in the absence of evidence to prove charges against them.

Counsel for Atul Rai, Anuj Yadav said that the court of special judge (MP-MLA) Avnish Gautam acquitted four people, including BSP MP Atul Rai, former district panchayat member Sujit Singh Belwa, Anil Mishra and Rajan Singh after charges against them were not proven in the case under Gangsters’ Act.

The case was registered at the Manduadih police station in 2009.

Citing four criminal cases against Sujit Singh, Atul Rai, Anil Mishra and Rajan Singh, a case under Gangsters’ Act was registered against them at Manduadih Police station by the then in-charge Dharmveer Singh.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court acquitted all four accused.

