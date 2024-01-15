BSP To Go Solo in Lok Sabha Polls, Says Party Chief Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati declared today that her party will go solo in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, eschewing alliances with any other political outfit.

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said this while addressing a press conference in Lucknow. I want to make it clear that Bahujan Samaj Party will fight Lok Sabha elections alone, won't get into alliance with any party, she reiterated.

She claimed that whenever the BSP fights elections in alliance with another party in Uttar Pradesh, it ends up losing more than any profit, and the votes get transferred to the other party.

Our experience with alliances has never been beneficial for us and we suffer more losses from alliances. For this reason, most of the parties in the country want to form an alliance with BSP. An alliance can be considered after the elections. If possible, BSP can extend its support after the elections. Our party will fight the elections all done, she said.