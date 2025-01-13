BSPC candidates shout 'Nitish Kumar Go Back' during Bihar CM's Pragati Yatra

Patna, Jan 13 The Pragati Yatra of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Samastipur on Monday witnessed protests by a large group of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates and other students. The protesters raised slogans of "Nitish Kumar Go Back".

The Chief Minister visited various locations, including Rayapur in Ujiarpur block and Sheikhopur in Warisnagar. The protests erupted near the gate of the Samastipur Collectorate, where students associated with various student organizations joined the BPSC candidates.

The crowd repeatedly shouted slogans of "Nitish Kumar Go Back", expressing discontent with the government's handling of the BPSC examination and the alleged mistreatment of protesting students.

Candidates have raised questions over the transparency and fairness of the BPSC Preliminary Examination, demanding its cancellation and a fresh examination.

Protesters were angered by an incident wherein Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh allegedly slapped a student during an examination. Patna Police also restored to cane-charge thrice on the students.

The protesters were demanding strict action against the officials of Patna.

During the examination on December 13, the Patna DM allegedly slapped a protesting student, which has become a focal point for criticism of the government’s approach toward addressing student grievances.

Students created a ruckus on the roads, disrupting the Chief Minister's visit. Police intervened, and used force, to disperse the protesters to manage the situation.

Allegations of irregularities and errors have further fuelled dissatisfaction among the candidates.

The protest stems from the ruckus at Bapu Centre in Kumhrar, Patna, on December 13, 2024, over alleged irregularities in the 70th BPSC examination.

Apart from students, various political groups and leaders joined the ongoing protests in Patna’s Gardanibagh locality, including Jan Suraaj Party, Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, RJD, Congress, and CPI-ML.

